KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (August 6, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 163.04 163.03 162.74 162.38 162.06 161.72 161.45 EUR 192.82 192.88 192.66 192.33 192.06 191.84 191.63 GBP 226.98 226.98 226.59 226.09 225.65 225.24 224.86 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021