Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
07 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (August 6, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 163.04 163.03 162.74 162.38 162.06 161.72 161.45
EUR 192.82 192.88 192.66 192.33 192.06 191.84 191.63
GBP 226.98 226.98 226.59 226.09 225.65 225.24 224.86
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.