ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
GGL 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
TRG 159.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.45%)
UNITY 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,186 Increased By ▲ 13.53 (0.26%)
BR30 26,230 Increased By ▲ 39.15 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,681 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,052 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar drifts higher as markets await jobs data for Fed clues

  • The dollar drifted marginally higher on the Aussie, sterling and the kiwi
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: The dollar was supported on Friday in the lead up to the release of US employment data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster US policy tightening at a time when action in Europe and Japan remains distant.

The euro has lost about 0.3% on the dollar this week and was last drifting lower at $1.1825. It has failed in a few recent attempts to breach resistance around $1.1910.

The dollar is also perched at a one-week high of 109.84 Japanese yen, after bouncing solidly from a low of 108.72 that it touched on Wednesday. The US dollar index inched up to 92.316 and is 0.26% higher so far this week.

Dollar's rate in interbank market

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's comments this week that conditions for a rate hike could be met in late 2022 have only served to underscore the focus on jobs.

"It certainly feels this is a big jobs report that carries real meaning," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, both for the economy and rates.

Weston thinks a figure north of a million could send the dollar and US yields sharply higher, while a number under 650,000 could rattle nerves, though perhaps not the dollar if it benefits from investors' risk-aversion.

Consensus expectations, from a Reuters survey of 80 economists, is for 870,000 jobs to have been added last month, though predicting hiring amidst a pandemic is a guessing game and estimates range from 350,000 to 1.6 million.

Adding to the murkiness has been a mixed bag of US data through the week, with a surprisingly weak ADP report on private hiring, but an encouraging dip in jobless claims and the strongest ever reading for services activity.

The data is due at 1230 GMT.

The dollar drifted marginally higher on the Aussie, sterling and the kiwi.

Sterling rose to $1.3949 overnight after the Bank of England left policy settings untouched but outlined a path to tapering and tightening over years to come.

It last bought $1.3920.

The kiwi, the best performing G10 currency this week, is up 1% for the week and holding on above 70 cents at $0.7042 after very strong employment data has investors expecting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hike rates the week after next.

The Aussie is rangebound and last at $0.7390, with neither a record trade surplus nor hawkish surprise from the Reserve Bank of Australia enough to give it more than a modest lift.

Also on Friday, besides the jobs data, are Reserve Bank of Australia economic projections due at 0130 GMT and German industrial output numbers due around 0600 GMT.

Euro Dollar Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida US employment data

Dollar drifts higher as markets await jobs data for Fed clues

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Printed retail rate: FBR won’t charge GST on sugar up to Nov 30th

PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters