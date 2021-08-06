OIC’s IPHRC calls for resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UNSC resolutions

ISLAMABAD: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

An IPHRC delegation, currently on a visit to Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, held meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood separately at the Foreign Office, on Thursday.

In their meeting with the foreign minister, the delegation was apprised about continued Indian atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

Qureshi informed the IPHRC delegation that torture, rape and sexual violence were employed as instruments of suppression and pellet guns were indiscriminately used, resulting in death, injuries and blinding.

“India’s occupation forces enjoyed complete impunity under draconian laws such as Public Safety Act (PSA), Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),” a Foreign Office statement quoted Qureshi as having said during the meeting.

He stated that several political leaders, activists, human rights defenders and journalists remain incarcerated even during pandemic.

Despite using every single tool of oppression, India has failed to subjugate the Kashmiri people, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in the IIOJ&K were in gross violation of the UNSC resolutions as well as commitments made by the Indian leadership to the Kashmiri people.

He further stated that Indian attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory were in violations of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The foreign minister emphasised that the IPHRC visit was especially timely since it coincided with the completion of two years of the Indian illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

Qureshi hailed the independence exhibited by the IPHRC, in line with its mandate, by dispassionately exposing Indian atrocities in the IIOJK.

In the past, he added that the IPHRC had issued a report and several statements highlighting the deplorable plight of Kashmiri people and India’s illegal and unilateral actions, while endorsing the internationally recognised disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan highly appreciates the strong and consistent support provided by the OIC and its institutions to the Kashmir cause,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to another statement of the Foreign Office, the visiting IPHRC delegation in a meeting with foreign secretary, called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The statement added that the Commission also emphasised on improving the human rights situation in the IIOJ&K.

The foreign secretary apprised the OIC Human Rights Commission delegation of the grave human rights situation in the IIOJ&K.

He also briefed them about the legal and human rights aspects of the dispute as well as peace and security in the region.

