Malik terms Kashmiris most oppressed nation

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A Rehman Malik has said that Kashmiris are the most oppressed nation and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “the biggest terrorist in the world”.

Addressing a function on “Day of Exploitation” (Youm-e-Istehsal), here on Thursday, Senator Rehman Malik said that “we are here to protest against the illegal merger of Kashmir into Indian Territory and two years of continuous unprecedented brutalities against Kashmiris by the Indian forces.”

The function was attended by All Parties Hurriyat leaders Gazala Habib Khan, Abdul Hameed Lone, Hurriyat leader, Zahid Safi, Mohammad Shafi Dar and Haiqah Khan, and presided over by Senator Rehman Malik.

At the onset of the function, the Indian presidential order of revoking Article 370 and 35A was burned to convey a message to the world that the people of Kashmir do not accept any Indian malicious moves against Kashmir.

On the occasion, Senator Malik moved a resolution that was unanimously adopted by the participants.

The resolution reads that All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and Chairman IRR Senator A Rehman Malik resolute that “we strongly condemn Indian Forces unprecedented brutalities in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression, and suppression of freedom of speech against oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).”

It added, “We express full solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are struggling for their basic right of self-determination under UNSC resolutions.”

They paid rich tribute to martyrs of Kashmir for their supreme sacrifices against tyranny and illegal Indian occupation.

They demanded the lifting of two years long curfew immediately and setting all the detained Kashmiri leaders free with immediate effect.

“We call upon the United Nations to take notice of the crimes against humanity by Indian forces in IIOK and implement the Security Council resolutions of self-determination on Kashmir,” the resolution states.

They also demand the World Health Organisation (WHO) to immediately dispatch the Covid vaccines to helpless Kashmiris under the already existing special facility - the COVAX.

Addressing the joint press conference with Hurriyat leaders, Senator Malik said that this day in 2019, Prime Minister Modi violated 11 resolutions of the UNSC by scrapping Articles 370 and 35A, and for demographic changes in the IIOK, Modi’s government amended domicile policy to settle RSS extremists there.

He said the state of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was turned into a prison by the Indian forces and valley of massacre.

He said that according to the UN Human Rights Commission report, from January 1989 till 31st January 2018, 94,700 Kashmiris were killed, 8,000 were killed in custody, 11,050 women were gang-raped, and 7,485 were injured by pellets by Indian forces.

He said the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed unprecedented brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding, enforced disappearances, torture, rapes, political repression, and suppression of freedom of speech.

He said the Indian government had been violating the global treaties by not allowing human rights bodies to access Kashmir.

Under PM Modi, the Indian government had crossed all the limits of brutality but the international community, especially the United Nations, had failed to resolve the issue of Kashmir, he added.

He said it was the responsibility of the UN and the international community to come forward and stop repression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PPP senior leader said, “I have been demanding the government to move in ICJ and ICC against PM Narendra Modi for his crimes against humanity and today once again demand to drag Modi in the International Court of Justice.”

He said the PPP had always raised voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir starting from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto followed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He said Kashmir cause was part of the PPP’s manifesto.

He urged the UN to break its silence on the plight of Kashmiris and implement the UNSC resolution of self-determination.

Senator Malik said, “Indian government has requested Twitter to close my Twitter account @SenRehmanMalik but the Twitter administration rejected Indian plea terming the complaint as a pack of lies”. He said the Indian government was using every tactic to cover up its atrocities but he would continue to expose Indian PM Narendra Modi’s brutalities at every forum.

He asked PM Modi to have a big heart to bear the criticism of brutalities he is committing against the oppressed people of Kashmir.

He added that threats of the RSS and RAW could not affect him and he would be raising his voice for the people of Kashmir.

All Parties Hurriyat leaders also addressed the event and thanked Malik for organising the event to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemn Indian atrocities.

