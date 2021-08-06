KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 5, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 609,615,016 331,567,482 17,296,138,667 17,296,138,667 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,086,224,748 -1,065,765,140 20,459,608 Local Individuals 14,350,407,542 (13,974,197,830) 376,209,712 Local Corporates 5,385,013,748 (5,781,683,068) (396,669,320) ===============================================================================

