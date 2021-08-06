Markets
06 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 5, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
609,615,016 331,567,482 17,296,138,667 17,296,138,667
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,086,224,748 -1,065,765,140 20,459,608
Local Individuals 14,350,407,542 (13,974,197,830) 376,209,712
Local Corporates 5,385,013,748 (5,781,683,068) (396,669,320)
===============================================================================
