Australia shares propped up by tech stocks; energy weighs

Technology companies kept Australian shares afloat on Thursday, although Wall Street's overnight declines and weakness in the local energy index offset gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.09% points to 7,509.800 by 0021 GMT.

The main index has closed at record highs in two sessions in a week that saw the $29 bln buyout of Australia's buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd.

Australian, NZ shares lower

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.2%.

On Wednesday, Wall Street was hit by data showing US private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.

The energy sub-index led losses on the ASX 200, falling as much as 1.3%, touching its lowest level since July 20, as oil prices fell on a surprise build in US crude stockpiles.

Oil Search led losses, falling as much as 2%, and Whitehaven Coal declined 1.6%.

Tech stocks were among the bright spots, up 0.4%, with Nuix Ltd leading the charge, up 2.4%, and software maker Xero Ltd gaining 1.3%.

Markets will soon turn their attention to a busy earnings season, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank, scheduled to report their results next week.

Financials jumped 0.4%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank rising as much as 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

Australia's miners fell about 0.7%, as BHP Group and Fortescue Metals both shed nearly 1%.

Gold stocks fell 0.5% on Thursday, led by Dacian Gold , down 2%, and, losing 1.83%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.24% to 12,765.2.