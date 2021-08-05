Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump Olympic gold

TOKYO: Portugal's Pedro Pichardo was crowned men's triple jump Olympic champion on Thursday, winning with a national record of 17.98 metres.

China's Zhu Yaming took silver with a personal best of 17.57m and Hugues Zango won the bronze (17.47m) -- Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal.

Pichardo succeeds two-time Olympic champion Christian Taylor, who was unable to defend his title after rupturing his Achilles earlier this year.