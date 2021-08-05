Sports
Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump Olympic gold
- China's Zhu Yaming took silver with a personal best of 17.57m and Hugues Zango won the bronze (17.47m) -- Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal
05 Aug 2021
TOKYO: Portugal's Pedro Pichardo was crowned men's triple jump Olympic champion on Thursday, winning with a national record of 17.98 metres.
China's Zhu Yaming took silver with a personal best of 17.57m and Hugues Zango won the bronze (17.47m) -- Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal.
Transgender lifter Hubbard retires after Olympic debut
Pichardo succeeds two-time Olympic champion Christian Taylor, who was unable to defend his title after rupturing his Achilles earlier this year.
Circular debt: World Bank, govt think deeply about steps
Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump Olympic gold
Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ
Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1
Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan
K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra
Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence
Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg
Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023
Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years
PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM
India deploys warships in South China Sea
Read more stories
Comments