ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.64%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FFBL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
GGGL 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
GGL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.68%)
KAPCO 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 161.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
PAEL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.94%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PRL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
SNGP 52.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.15%)
TELE 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TRG 161.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.32%)
UNITY 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 9.84 (0.19%)
BR30 26,366 Increased By ▲ 35.47 (0.13%)
KSE100 47,805 Increased By ▲ 14.82 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump Olympic gold

  • China's Zhu Yaming took silver with a personal best of 17.57m and Hugues Zango won the bronze (17.47m) -- Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal
AFP 05 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Portugal's Pedro Pichardo was crowned men's triple jump Olympic champion on Thursday, winning with a national record of 17.98 metres.

China's Zhu Yaming took silver with a personal best of 17.57m and Hugues Zango won the bronze (17.47m) -- Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal.

Transgender lifter Hubbard retires after Olympic debut

Pichardo succeeds two-time Olympic champion Christian Taylor, who was unable to defend his title after rupturing his Achilles earlier this year.

Olympic gold Pedro Pichardo Zhu Yaming

Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump Olympic gold

