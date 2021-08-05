Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 04.08.2021 VALUE 04.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1263% PA 0.6238% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0934% PA 0.6566% PA For 12 months -0.0176% PA 0.8574% PA For 2 Years -0.0176% PA 1.3574% PA For 3 Years -0.0176% PA 1.6074% PA For 4 years -0.0176% PA 1.8574% PA For 5 years -0.0176% PA 1.9824% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 04.08.2021 VALUE 04.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1789% PA 0.5711% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1614% PA 0.5886% PA For 12 Months 0.0639% PA 0.8111% PA For 2 Years 0.0639% PA 1.3111% PA For 3 Years 0.0639% PA 1.5611% PA For 4 years 0.0639% PA 1.8111% PA For 5 years 0.0639% PA 1.9361% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 04.08.2021 VALUE 04.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3086% PA 1.0586% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2766% PA 1.0266% PA For 12 Months 0.2490% PA 1.1240% PA For 2 Years 0.2490% PA 1.6240% PA For 3 Years 0.2490% PA 1.8740% PA For 4 years 0.2490% PA 2.1240% PA For 5 years 0.2490% PA 2.2490% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 04.08.2021 VALUE 04.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1492% PA 0.6008% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1863% PA 0.5637% PA For 12 Months -0.1973% PA 0.6777% PA For 2 Years -0.1973% PA 1.1777% PA For 3 Years -0.1973% PA 1.4277% PA For 4 Years -0.1973% PA 1.6777% PA For 5 years -0.1973% PA 1.8027% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021