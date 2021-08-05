ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 05 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 04.08.2021   VALUE 04.08.2021

--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1263% PA            0.6238% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months           0.0934% PA            0.6566% PA
For 12 months          -0.0176% PA            0.8574% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0176% PA            1.3574% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0176% PA            1.6074% PA
For  4 years           -0.0176% PA            1.8574% PA
For  5 years           -0.0176% PA            1.9824% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 04.08.2021   VALUE 04.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months           0.1789% PA            0.5711% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1614% PA            0.5886% PA
For 12 Months           0.0639% PA            0.8111% PA
For  2 Years            0.0639% PA            1.3111% PA
For  3 Years            0.0639% PA            1.5611% PA
For  4 years            0.0639% PA            1.8111% PA
For  5 years            0.0639% PA            1.9361% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 04.08.2021   VALUE 04.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3086% PA            1.0586% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2766% PA            1.0266% PA
For 12 Months           0.2490% PA            1.1240% PA
For  2 Years            0.2490% PA            1.6240% PA
For  3 Years            0.2490% PA            1.8740% PA
For  4 years            0.2490% PA            2.1240% PA
For  5 years            0.2490% PA            2.2490% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 04.08.2021   VALUE 04.08.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1492% PA            0.6008% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1863% PA            0.5637% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1973% PA            0.6777% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1973% PA            1.1777% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1973% PA            1.4277% PA
For  4 Years           -0.1973% PA            1.6777% PA
For  5 years           -0.1973% PA            1.8027% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Barclays bid rates Barclays bid Barclays bid rate 3 months Barclays bank

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from 1st

Turkey pushes back at US plan to resettle Afghans

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.