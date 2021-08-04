India behind terrorism in Pakistan, says interior minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has alleged that India is involved in carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Rashid said that spy agencies in India are trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan. He added that India was involved in bomb attacks in Lahore and Quetta.

"India carried out a bomb blast in Lahore prior to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) session," he remarked. The interior minister highlighted, "Modi's thinking is behind all terrorist activities in Pakistan."

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Rashid maintained that Pakistan has always desired peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said stability in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan as it will benefit both countries.

Talking about the abduction case of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador, Rashid said a team of Afghanistan is currently in Pakistan to probe the incident and full cooperation is being extended to them.

He mentioned that the entire nation will observe August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Military Siege Day) against India's illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Imran-led PTI government is openly supporting the Kashmir cause.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that capacity of the National Database Regulatory Authority will be further enhanced to issue Covid-19 vaccination certificates. He urged the masses to wear masks as it is the issue of precious lives.