ANL 31.54 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.27%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
FCCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
GGGL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.55%)
GGL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.69%)
KAPCO 39.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 52.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.26%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.05%)
TRG 162.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.11%)
UNITY 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
WTL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,196 Increased By ▲ 7.18 (0.14%)
BR30 26,367 Increased By ▲ 117.88 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,797 Increased By ▲ 38.91 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,102 Decreased By ▼ -8.06 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Alibaba earnings down as China tech giants face turmoil

  • The Hangzhou-based company was the first of China's tech champions to feel the wrath of a government that has become concerned over their rapid growth and data security
AFP Updated 04 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said Tuesday that it posted lower profit but maintained steady revenue growth, indicating that a government crackdown on the country's tech giants was having little impact on its core business.

Alibaba said its net income in the April-June quarter came in at 45.1 billion yuan ($7 billion), down five percent on-year.

The Hangzhou-based company was the first of China's tech champions to feel the wrath of a government that has become concerned over their rapid growth and data security.

In April, regulators fined Alibaba a record $2.78 billion for anti-competitive practises, dragging the company to a rare operating loss in the January-March quarter.

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

Since then, the government has taken a number of other measures against major Chinese digital players, sending their share prices tumbling.

But through it all, Alibaba's revenues remained solid as China's economy has weathered the global pandemic well, with company executives saying it had even helped fuel online shopping.

Alibaba revenue, the vast majority of which comes from its core e-commerce platforms, increased 34 percent on-year to 205.7 billion yuan, according to the company.

That was just short of a Bloomberg poll of analysts who had forecast just over 36 percent growth.

Alibaba blamed the lower net income on strategic investments. A statement accompanying the earnings announcement made no mention of the tech clampdown.

"We believe in the growth of the Chinese economy and long-term value creation of Alibaba," Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang said.

Huge fines

After years of giving them relatively free rein to help digitise the Chinese economy, regulators are now seeking to hobble dominant digital platforms. The moves echo a global pushback against the increasing clout of Big Tech that has Facebook, Google and others also facing scrutiny at home and abroad.

Alibaba has received particular attention after billionaire co-founder Jack Ma publicly criticised Chinese regulators in October for reining in a push into online lending, wealth management and insurance products by Alibaba's online payments arm Ant Group.

The government said it imposed the $2.78 billion fine on Alibaba for its practice of forbidding merchants who wish to sell their wares on its popular online marketplaces from simultaneously offering them on rival e-commerce sites, saying the company had "abused its dominant position in the market".

The Alibaba fine was a record and nearly three times the almost $1 billion levied by China against Qualcomm in 2015, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Even before the fine, the regulatory crackdown had cost Ma and Ant Group dearly.

A planned record-shattering $35 billion Hong Kong-Shanghai IPO by Ant Group, which would have added to Ma's already massive wealth, was abruptly shelved.

Ma subsequently disappeared from public view for weeks, and Ant Group was ordered by regulators to return to its roots as an online payment services provider.

The government crackdown has weighed on Alibaba shares as well as those of other major Chinese tech players with fears swirling that they also might face further fines and restrictions.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba earnings down as China tech giants face turmoil

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi as AJK premier

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters