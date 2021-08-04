3,582 Covid-19 infections with a positivity ratio of 7.19pc recorded: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Tuesday, recorded 3,582 Covid-19 infections with a positivity ratio of 7.19 percent taking the national tally to 1,043,277 since the pandemic outbreak, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Covid-19 data revealed.

According to the NCOC, the country over the past 24 hours also reported 67 Covid-19 deaths taking the countrywide death tally to 23,529. At present, total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan stand at 75,373, which one month ago have declined to 16,000 mark.

The authorities reported 1,355 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the recoveries tally to 944,375. Out of 67 coronavirus deaths reported during the past 24 hours, 64 of them were under treatment in hospitals, 35 of them on ventilators, and three died at home quarantines, the NCOC data revealed.

Sindh and Punjab reported most of the deaths as 36 people lost their lives in Sindh and 16 people died in Punjab. At present, a total 3,838 corona patients were admitted in various Covid-19 dedicated healthcare facilities across the country, among them 3,398 patients are under treatment in critical care units (ICUs).

Countrywide a total 325 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan. Islamabad with 38 percent ventilator occupancy was top among the four major cities with maximum ventilators occupied followed by Peshawar with 28 percent, Lahore 21 percent, and Karachi 17 percent.

Karachi with 57 percent occupancy of the oxygen beds was top among the four major cities with maximum oxygen beds occupied followed by Abbottabad with 53 percent, Islamabad 35 percent, and Peshawar 31 percent.

Health authorities over the past 24 hours carried out a total 49,798 coronavirus tests across the country, of which 19,752 were carried out in Punjab, 13,107 in Sindh, 9,116 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 3,492 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 2,825 in Balochistan, 936 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 570 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Out of a total 1,043,277 cases, detected in the country since the pandemic outbreak, Sindh with 387,261 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 358,387 cases, KPK with 145,306, cases, the ICT with 88,344 cases, Balochistan with 30,627 cases, AJK with 25,034 cases, and GB with 8,318 cases.

Out of 23,529 nationwide deaths, Punjab with 11,083 deaths is on top of which 16 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours followed by Sindh with 6,057 deaths of which 36 died on Monday, KPK with 4,477 deaths of which nine died in the past 24 hours, ICT with 804 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 633 deaths of which five died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 328 deaths, and GB with 147 deaths.

A total of 16,158,330 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Meanwhile, NCOC Chief Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Tuesday, on Twitter, hailed the masses for getting coronavirus vaccine jabs.

