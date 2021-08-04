PARTLY FACETIOUS: 'They're on a different paragraph'

"Our politicians have managed to turn sweet into sour..."

"I don't understand what you are referring to but...but...wait let me finish we need to begin to learn some valuable lessons and..."

"When pigs fly - I mean there is Nawaz Sharif who makes the same mistakes again and again just to prove that it was no mistake and sadly the outcome has never varied..."

"I reckon perhaps if he is given a fourth time..."

"Don't be facetious...anyway I would urge our politicians to learn something from the Chinese - they have a dish called sweet and sour..."

"That's right anyway The Khan is making the same mistakes as Nawaz Sharif..."

"Hey, the page is the same, maybe they are on a different paragraph but..."

"Now who is being facetious, anyway The Khan's treatment of the media is the same as Nawaz Sharif's - over exposing himself, three to four times a day, evaluating his minions performance by noting how they attack his opponents and...and he said he would delink sports from the Prime Minister's responsibilities and hasn't, then he said..."

"Ha, ha, ha."

"What's so funny? I mean when all your ministers and advisors and special assistants tell you what a stellar job they are doing under your guided leadership you are going to take exception to anyone presenting a narrative that is different and..."

"Ha, ha, ha."

"Why are you laughing?"

"Razzak Dawood, a man from a wealthy industrial family..."

"Like Nawaz Sharif."

"Perhaps a bit more and a bit less..."

"What is this Khamsee : Khamsaa (this or that)?"

"Well a bit more because I think his family's wealth predates his foray into politics and a bit less because he is never ever going to be prime minister - his strength lies in one on one meetings not in addressing tens of thousands..."

"Like Zardari sahib who has cleverly withdrawn from hogging the limelight though he is still taking decisions and..."

"Yeah, yeah, anyway Razzak Dawood was accompanied not by Fawad Chaudhary a political man in his own right man but by The Khan's minion..."

"Perhaps Fawad Chaudhary did not attend the press conference because he reckoned that Dawood is as much a selected man as Gill the Fish..."

"As Shakespeare would say ah woe is me!"

"Fawad Chaudhary was probably busy elsewhere, I mean had it been Firdous Ashiq Awan's press conference he may have thought it prudent to...to..."

"I get it."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021