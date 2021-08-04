ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
DC Hyderabad for implementation of SOPs

Recorder Report 04 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has said that to prevent the spread of fourth wave of corona virus, we have to strictly implement SOPs and expedite the vaccination process. He said that 30 vaccination centers have been set up by the health department across the district while in mass vaccination center set up near Niaz Stadium; 24-hour vaccination is being carried out.

He was presiding over a meeting with the concerned officers at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad to review the arrangements for Muharram, implementation on Corona SOPs and vaccination process.

He said that to save the people's lives from pandemic, committees consisting of teachers of the Education Department have been formed for creating awareness among people about vaccination and SOPs. He underlined the need of expediting the vaccination process and implementation on Corona SOPs.

He appealed to the Ulemas of different schools of thought and directed the officers of all concerned departments to ensure implementation of SOPs in the month of Muharram. He said that it is the responsibility of every one to play his role in maintaining law and order and harmony among people during Muharram as well as to ensure strict implementation of Corona SOPs in Muharram processions.

DC Hyderabad directed for making better arrangements for sanitation and providing clean drinking water during Muharram and to ensure provision of required facilities to the mourners. He directed the concerned officers to complete the patch/repair work of roads particularly routes of processions without delay.

The representatives of different Shia organizations raised issues regarding Hesco and the concerned officers of Hesco in the meeting assured that there would be no loadshedding during mourning processions and gatherings while out of order transformers would be replaced soon.

DC Hyderabad directed the officers of law enforcement agencies to take effective security measures to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward situation during Muharram. He directed for declaring emergency in taluka and district hospitals during Muharram and medical camps be set up at various places in collaboration with social organizations so that timely medical aid could be provided in case of any emergency.

SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Sheikh, religious scholars, leaders of religious organizations besides Administrator HMC Altaf Hussain Sario, MD Wasa Zahid Khemtiu, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, AC Latifabad Fatima Saima Ahmed, AC Qasimabad Ghulam Rasool Panhwar, AC City Mutahir Amin Wattoo, AC Hyderabad Rural Surhan Ijaz Abro, Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir and concerned officers of Hesco and Health Department attended the meeting.

