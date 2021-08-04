Foreign students treasure internship at Nust

ISLAMABAD: Drawing upon the aim to promote global diversity, mutual growth through cultural exchange and opportunities for all, NUST's signature Internship Programme for International Students (N.I.P.I.S '21) concluded at the university's main campus here the other day.

The programme promises to deliver a sublime internship experience that not only advances professional skills of participants from around the world but also reinforces their academic competence through its practical applications, and simultaneously gives them insights into the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Pakistan.

As many as 33 foreign interns - 28 as part of N.I.P.I.S, while 5 others from Association for the International Exchange of Students in Economics & Commerce (A.I.E.S.E.C) - partook in the programme that entailed a 360? learning experience.-PR

