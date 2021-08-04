KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 488,145,151 285,544,710 18,160,912,802 10,041,544,853 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,341,293,331 (1,130,518,247) 210,775,083 Local Individuals 15,585,312,526 (15,374,352,462) 210,960,064 Local Corporates 5,493,169,238 (5,914,904,386) (421,735,147) ===============================================================================

