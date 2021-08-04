Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
04 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
488,145,151 285,544,710 18,160,912,802 10,041,544,853
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,341,293,331 (1,130,518,247) 210,775,083
Local Individuals 15,585,312,526 (15,374,352,462) 210,960,064
Local Corporates 5,493,169,238 (5,914,904,386) (421,735,147)
===============================================================================
