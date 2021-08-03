ANL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.51%)
ASC 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.8%)
MLCF 44.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.73%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (3.78%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.86%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.95 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 43.1 (0.84%)
BR30 26,094 Increased By ▲ 442.33 (1.72%)
KSE100 47,697 Increased By ▲ 244.01 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,089 Increased By ▲ 103.82 (0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Australia, NZ dollars up slightly ahead of cenbank decisions

  • Given the strength of the New Zealand economy, the kiwi should be poised to challenge resistance at around $0.70 in the coming days, strategists said
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: The Aussie and kiwi dollars were trading slightly higher on Tuesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision that is expected to see its July bond tapering decision reversed due to ongoing pandemic lockdowns.

The Australian dollar was up 0.03% at $0.7366 ahead of the RBA's announcement, after falling as low as $0.7330 in intraday trading the previous day. Its next test of support is at the 8-month low of $0.7289 it reached on July 21, and has resistance at $0.7421.

"The A$ remains in a 3 month downtrend," Westpac Banking Group analysts said in a note. However, record profits and dividend payment announcements were supportive of the commodity-sensitive currency, despite lower iron ore prices in recent weeks.

Australia, NZ dollars near recent lows as risk appetite wanes, bonds gain

"The increasing spread of cases in New South Wales/extended lockdowns, risks of RBA action today, rising US/China tension and a likely further wave of strength in the US dollar should cap gains in the Australian dollar," the analysts said.

The New Zealand dollar was likewise a little higher at $0.69935, as traders expect to see strong labour market data on Wednesday that could pressure the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to raise rates this month.

Given the strength of the New Zealand economy, the kiwi should be poised to challenge resistance at around $0.70 in the coming days, strategists said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand bonds fell at the short end of the curve, pushing yields 2-to-4 basis points higher, while 10-year yields were little changed at 0.1.55%.

Australian bonds were higher, pushing the yield on the 10-year government benchmark three basis point lower at 1.150%. The three-year bond yield fell slightly to 0.24%.

