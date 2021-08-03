ANL 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.76%)
Saudi Arabia releases another 28 Pakistani prisoners

  • Prisoners will arrive today (Tuesday) via special Pakistan International Airlines' flight
BR Web Desk 03 Aug 2021

Twenty-eight Pakistani prisoners have been released by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

These prisoners released by the kingdom will be brought back home via Pakistan International Airlines' flight 9246 on Tuesday (today). Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that they were released due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts.

Earlier, on July 21, Prime Minister Imran announced that Saudi Arabia had released 62 prisoners.

“On my instructions, funds were arranged & a special flight brought back 62 prisoners from KSA today, so they could be back with their families for Eid,” the PM said.

"Helping Pakistanis in prisons abroad & assisting in their return to Pakistan is my govt’s commitment to our people."

PM Imran says 62 Pakistani prisoners released from Saudi jails

In May, former Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari had announced that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed a prisoner transfer agreement to repatriate over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners languishing in the Kingdom's jails.

"This will expedite work on promise made by Saudi leadership at request of PM in 2019," Bukhari tweeted. In 2019, during his visit to Pakistan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had agreed to release 2,107 prisoners on the PM's request.

These prisoners were involved in crimes like forgery, theft, bribery and illegal bordering crossing.

Saudi Arabia releases another 28 Pakistani prisoners

