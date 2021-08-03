ANL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.51%)
ASC 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.8%)
MLCF 44.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.73%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (3.78%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.86%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.95 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 43.1 (0.84%)
BR30 26,094 Increased By ▲ 442.33 (1.72%)
KSE100 47,697 Increased By ▲ 244.01 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,089 Increased By ▲ 103.82 (0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 03 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Monday directed the Ministry of National Food, Security and Research to take immediate steps for import of two million tons of wheat to ensure adequate stocks in the country.

The meeting, in the light of briefing by the Ministry of Industries and Production and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, reviewed the price trend in the country.

The NPMC also reviewed the prices of wheat, sugar, pulses, chicken, and other essential food items in the country.

The secretary finance briefed the meeting about the uptick in the weekly SPI by 0.03 percent during the week under review as prices of six items witnessed a decline and 22 remained stable.

The Committee also reviewed the monthly inflation trend and noted that the CPI, which is 8.4 percent for July 2021, has declined by 1.3 percent compared to last month’s 9.7 percent.

Ministry to submit wheat import plan to ECC after Eid

The secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research updated the Committee about the wheat procurement process, and stated that order for purchase of 220,000 ton of wheat has already been placed.

While taking stock of the situation, the NPMC directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to take immediate steps for the import of two million tons of wheat to ensure adequate stocks in the country.

The secretary Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the NPMC about the efforts underway for import of 600,000 tons of sugar for maintaining buffer stocks.

The tendering process has been initiated and adequate stocks of sugar will be available in the country until the next sugar season, he added.

The NPMC directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to expedite the tendering process and update the Committee on a weekly basis.

The finance minister reiterated the government’s commitment to build strategic reserves of essential commodities (sugar, wheat, pulses, edible oil/ghee etc) to ensure price stability and prevent undue profiteering and hoarding.

The strategic reserves would ensure timely availability of basic commodities to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

To this effect, the finance minister directed the secretary, Ministry of National Food Security to come up with a firm plan and place before the committee for discussion and requisite approval.

The meeting was also briefed by the finance secretary about prices of petroleum products in the neighbouring countries.

Tarin for maintaining strategic reserves of essential commodities

The meeting noted that per unit cost of petrol and electricity is cheapest in Pakistan as compared to the regional economies.

The meeting was told that the government has absorbed the pressure in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

The finance minister directed the Petroleum Division to analyse the impact of the current escalation in LNG prices on the consumption of other fuels in order to look for alternatives and ensure availability of sufficient stocks.

He also highlighted the rising trend in international commodity prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic and stressed the efforts being made for keeping the prices of essential items in check.

The finance minister further stated that any assistance, financial or otherwise, needed in this regard will be provided to the respective provincial administrations and departments concerned for effective monitoring, and to lessen the burden of price fluctuation due to international price hike.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, secretary Finance Division, SAPM National Food Security and Research Jamshed Cheema, secretary Ministry of NFS&R, secretary Commerce, additional secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, chief secretaries of the provincial governments, member PBS, chief commissioner Islamabad, chairman CDA, and other senior officers participated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SAPM waqar masood PETROLEUM DIVISION COVID19 sugar price LNG prices National Price Monitoring Committee CDA wheat prices Shaukat Tarin Fakhar Imam

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Pakistan's forex reserves set for boost as IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Ghani blames US

Taxation issues: Chinese company seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters