ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM asks India to stop putting region’s peace at stake

APP 03 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said a section of Afghanistan, on behest of India, was making allegations against Pakistan and asked India to stop putting at stake the region’s peace.

“We want India not to play the role of a spoiler by extending support to such factions,” he said in his statement on the current regional scenario in Afghanistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The foreign minister said Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan and was concerned about the deteriorating situation.

He reiterated a political solution to the Afghan problem through dialogue, adding the world was acknowledging Pakistan’s stance that there was no military solution to the Afghan problem.

He mentioned that Pakistan was in consultation with the neighbouring countries of the region for concerted efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said he had invited his Afghan counterpart to visit Islamabad and hold talks to sort out any misunderstandings. Earlier, he said, the visit of the Afghan delegation was postponed on the request of their own government.

He said peace in Afghanistan would benefit the whole region, including India.

The foreign minister said a deliberate campaign of maligning Pakistan through fake news was on the rise and mentioned that Afghan media was spreading a false and fabricated statement attributed to him.

On the situation in IIOJK, he said the recent letter of the members of European Parliament to president of European Commission exposed the fact that there was any normalcy in the Valley following India’s illegal act of August 5, 2019.

He said a free parliamentary forum of the world had acknowledged Pakistan’s stance over the ongoing human rights crisis in IIOJK.

He mentioned his letters on the subject addressed to the United Nations Secretary General and President of the UN Security Council that highlighted the continuous atrocities of Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris.

Qureshi said Pakistan would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris and mentioned that there was a consensus on the matter in parliament. He called upon the international human rights watchdogs to take notice of the human rights violations in IIOJK.

The foreign minister condemned the Indian pressure and restrictions on cricket players regarding the Kashmir Premier League, and said sports should not be politicized. He said Pakistan would have no objection if India conducted such sporting events in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that India must review its negative attitude.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi UNITED NATIONS IIOJK human rights European Parliament Kashmiris

FM asks India to stop putting region’s peace at stake

Ghani blames US

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.