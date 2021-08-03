ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.84%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
FCCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.56%)
GGGL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.42%)
GGL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.73%)
JSCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.88%)
KAPCO 39.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
MDTL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.21%)
NETSOL 158.51 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.17%)
PACE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PIBTL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
TRG 158.20 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.44%)
UNITY 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
BR100 5,124 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (1.61%)
BR30 25,651 Increased By ▲ 435.8 (1.73%)
KSE100 47,453 Increased By ▲ 397.96 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,985 Increased By ▲ 148.18 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fumigation campaign: Alkhidmat Foundation steps up its support to KMC

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Foundation has stepped up to support the resource-starved Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to kick off a fumigation campaign in Karachi with an aim to eradicate flies, mosquitoes and other insects that have appeared in the wake of Eidul Azha and monsoon rains.

The drive was inaugurated by Administrator Laiq Ahmad from the District South on Monday.

He said the campaign will be gradually rolled out in each district for which KMC provided trained staff and 35 service vehicles with diesel and spray.

The campaign will continue regularly in every district with assistance of Alkhidmat Foundation. A memorandum of understanding has also been signed with Alkhidmat to run the spray campaign in the city, the Administrator said this while talking to media persons after launching the spray campaign.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services SM Taha, Director Municipal Services Noman Arshad, Director Municipal Public Health Mujaddid Israni, Tariq Mustafa, Alkhidmat Chief Executive Naveed Ali Baig and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that in order to prevent dengue, malaria and other epidemic diseases during the monsoon season, it is necessary to spray effectively throughout the city.

He said that this spray campaign will be run in all districts of Karachi and will be sprayed on a daily basis.

“The whole city is in the grip of the Covid-19 epidemic. Citizens should be very careful to deal with this deadly virus,” he cautioned.

The Administrator said that the fourth wave of coronavirus is taking a very dangerous turn. “We have to take precautionary measures to save our own lives as well as the lives of other citizens,” he added.

Alkhidmat Chief Executive Naveed Ali Baig speaking on the occasion said that today is a very important day and Al-Khidmat has signed a memorandum of understanding with KMC for the spray campaign in the spirit of service to the city.

Alkhidmat is an organisation that seeks to meet the needs of the city, he said, adding that after the monsoon, flies and mosquitoes breed, which leads to numerous diseases.

Baig said that if civic bodies and civil society work together, better results will come out. He said that KMC is the civic body and Alkhidmat will continue to cooperate with it in various welfare projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 kmc Covid pandemic monsoon Eidul Azha Alkhidmat Foundation Laiq Ahmad Noman Arshad

Fumigation campaign: Alkhidmat Foundation steps up its support to KMC

Ghani blames US

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Taxation issues: Chinese co seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

OMCs denied stay: LHC asks federal govt to recover ‘illegal’ gains

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.