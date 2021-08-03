Fumigation campaign: Alkhidmat Foundation steps up its support to KMC

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Foundation has stepped up to support the resource-starved Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to kick off a fumigation campaign in Karachi with an aim to eradicate flies, mosquitoes and other insects that have appeared in the wake of Eidul Azha and monsoon rains.

The drive was inaugurated by Administrator Laiq Ahmad from the District South on Monday.

He said the campaign will be gradually rolled out in each district for which KMC provided trained staff and 35 service vehicles with diesel and spray.

The campaign will continue regularly in every district with assistance of Alkhidmat Foundation. A memorandum of understanding has also been signed with Alkhidmat to run the spray campaign in the city, the Administrator said this while talking to media persons after launching the spray campaign.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services SM Taha, Director Municipal Services Noman Arshad, Director Municipal Public Health Mujaddid Israni, Tariq Mustafa, Alkhidmat Chief Executive Naveed Ali Baig and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that in order to prevent dengue, malaria and other epidemic diseases during the monsoon season, it is necessary to spray effectively throughout the city.

He said that this spray campaign will be run in all districts of Karachi and will be sprayed on a daily basis.

“The whole city is in the grip of the Covid-19 epidemic. Citizens should be very careful to deal with this deadly virus,” he cautioned.

The Administrator said that the fourth wave of coronavirus is taking a very dangerous turn. “We have to take precautionary measures to save our own lives as well as the lives of other citizens,” he added.

Alkhidmat Chief Executive Naveed Ali Baig speaking on the occasion said that today is a very important day and Al-Khidmat has signed a memorandum of understanding with KMC for the spray campaign in the spirit of service to the city.

Alkhidmat is an organisation that seeks to meet the needs of the city, he said, adding that after the monsoon, flies and mosquitoes breed, which leads to numerous diseases.

Baig said that if civic bodies and civil society work together, better results will come out. He said that KMC is the civic body and Alkhidmat will continue to cooperate with it in various welfare projects.

