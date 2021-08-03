KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.167 billion and the number of lots traded at 7,894.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 2.337 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.320 billion), Gold (PKR 2.296 billion), Platinum (PKR 947.945 million), DJ (PKR 696.360 million), Crude Oil (PKR 684.021 million), Silver (PKR 303.571 million), SP 500 (PKR 289.947 million), Copper (PKR 171.775 million), Natural Gas (PKR 83.415 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 35.634 million).

In Agriculture Commod-ities, 9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.525 million were traded.

