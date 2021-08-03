Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
03 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 2, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
308,842,561 191,138,122 11,455,902,632 7,032,655,888
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 704,791,743 (676,661,283) 28,130,459
Local Individuals 9,200,985,113 (8,461,891,303) 739,093,809
Local Corporates 3,234,795,405 (4,002,019,675) (767,224,268)
===============================================================================
