KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 2, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 308,842,561 191,138,122 11,455,902,632 7,032,655,888 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 704,791,743 (676,661,283) 28,130,459 Local Individuals 9,200,985,113 (8,461,891,303) 739,093,809 Local Corporates 3,234,795,405 (4,002,019,675) (767,224,268) ===============================================================================

