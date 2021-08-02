NCOC imposes stricter restrictions in major cities as Covid cases rise

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revised on Monday coronavirus restrictions for several major cities to stem the rising number of cases in the country.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the government is taking targeted decisions to contain the spread of the virus.

The revised restrictions, which will continue from August 3 to August 31, will apply to Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Gilgit and Skardu.

The federal government has imposed the following restrictions:

Indoor dining has been banned, while outdoor dining still remains open. Outdoor dining will also remain closed after 10 pm.

Takeaway and home-delivery services from restaurants will be allowed 24 hours a day.

All commercial activities will be closed by 8 pm instead of 10 pm in these cities.

Markets and shops will remain closed twice a week. The provincial governments have been allowed to decide the safe days.

Public transport will operate on a 50% capacity to avoid crowding inside vehicles.

Public and private offices will only be allowed 50% of employees.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that a smart lockdown is the most viable solution to contain the coronavirus as it will help save the economy from destruction.

PM Khan urged the masses to observe coronavirus SOPs, saying the Delta variant is spreading fast.

He maintained that imposing a complete lockdown in the country is not the solution as it will affect the poor-income groups the most. He cited the example of India where the situation worsened after a complete lockdown was imposed in the country.

More than thirty million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to people across the country since the start of the vaccination process.

