ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
ASC 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.44%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.66%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
FCCL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.61%)
GGL 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.96%)
JSCL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.99%)
KAPCO 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.36%)
MLCF 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
NETSOL 150.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.97%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
POWER 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
PRL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TELE 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2%)
TRG 155.69 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.82%)
UNITY 40.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
WTL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,085 Increased By ▲ 41.96 (0.83%)
BR30 25,454 Increased By ▲ 238.75 (0.95%)
KSE100 47,227 Increased By ▲ 171.55 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,890 Increased By ▲ 53.37 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Australian shares hit record high on Afterpay boost; NZ rises

Reuters 02 Aug 2021

Australian shares touched a record high on Monday as Afterpay Ltd jumped after US-based Square Inc agreed to buy the buy now, pay later firm for $29 billion, with the tech index being on track for its best day in nearly a decade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 1.3% to 7,488.4 points. It was up 1.27% at 7,486.7 by 0118 GMT.

The benchmark index was helped by a 9% jump in tech stocks , setting them for their best session since November 2011.

Australia shares slump nearly 1.5% as lockdowns dampen recovery bets

Leading the gains on both the tech sub-index and ASX 200, Afterpay surged up to 29.3% to A$125 - its best day since May 2020 - as investors cheered Square's buyout of the company.

That lifted other BNPL firms Zip Co, up as much as 13.7% and the second-biggest gainer, and Sezzle that climbed up to 6.5%.

Energy firm Oil Search intended to recommend a sweetened buyout offer worth A$8.4 ($6.2 billion) from Australia's second-largest independent gas producer Santos Ltd.

Oil Search was among the top gainers on the benchmark index, surging 8.7% to A$4.14 and lifting the energy index by 2.1%. Oil Search and Santos were its top two gainers.

The mining index, however, was an outlier as it lost 0.6% on weak metal prices.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals were all down between 3.4% and 1.1%.

Financial stocks rose 1.% led by Zip Co Ltd , up 7.98%, followed by Magellan Financial Group Ltd , gaining 2.54%.

The ASX All Ordinaries Gold index rose 2.5%, led by Ora Banda Mining Ltd, up 7.41%, followed by Ramelius Resources Ltd, gaining 6.16?%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,651.1.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index ASX200 Afterpay

Australian shares hit record high on Afterpay boost; NZ rises

