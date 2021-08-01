ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
Bandits stole, snatched valuables worth Rs23,572,950

Fazal Sher 01 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Gangs of bandits stole or snatched valuables including gold ornaments, cash and mobile phones of worth Rs23,572,950 in 32 different incidents of robbery, dacoity, burglary and snatching at gunpoint in the capital city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves stole or snatched 26 vehicles including 10 four-wheeler and 16 motor bikes.

Out of 32 cases of crime against property reported to the city’s different police stations during the last week, robbers and dacoits struck at 23 localities in the city and stole cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables of Rs23,125,250 and armed snatchers snatched cash and valuables worthRs447,700 from nine people.

During last week, one person was murdered and 11 people mostly women were abducted from the jurisdictions of different police stations.

Car stolen by the motor vehicle thieves during the last week include AGK-705 belonging to Allah Dita, ATJ-225 belonging to Naseer Ahmed, WR- belonging to Nasir Ahmed, AKD-992 belonging to Ameer Muhammad Khan, AJF-186 belonging to Aftab Malik, DU-660 belonging to Muhammad Shuiab, BDE-095 belonging to Junaid Noor, TL-486 belonging to Shezool, LPB-418 belonging to Ghulam Abbas, rickshaw belonging to Muhammad Shahbaz, and RIB-819 belonging to Sayam Ayub.

During the last week, 16 motor bikes were stolen from different parts of the city. The bikes which were stolen include an “applied for” belonging to Adnan Jamail, LEK-911 belonging to Bashrat Ali, AAU-1299 belonging to Kashan, BOU-412 belonging to Faryad Ali, LXW-667 belonging to Muhammad Waqas, LEN-5143 belonging to Mudassar Ali, LEA-3511 belonging to Muhammad Tahir Javed, RIP-615 belonging to Muhammad Faisal, GAK-644 belonging to Muhammad Faisal, FQ-2508 belonging to Shehrayar Hanif, AZP-741 belonging to Naeem Qureshi, bike of Fahim Hameed, bike of M Yasir, AES-1285 belonging to Azhar Islam, AMM-667 belonging to Ali Raza, bike of Fahad Ghaffar, RIL-4950 belonging to Talat Mehmood, and bike of Muhammad Rashid.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Ramna, Industrial Area, Koral, Golra, and Aabpara police stations.

During the last week, Ramna police station registered five cases of robbery, one case of snatching, and six cases of auto theft.

