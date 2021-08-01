UBG leadership appreciates highest export of IT

KARACHI: S M Muneer Patron in-Chief, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman, Zubair Tufail President, other leaders and members of UBG on Executive Committee of FPCCI have said that IT could bring economic revolution creating bright future for the young generation and IT importance has now been realized particularly in the pandemic of COVID.

Congratulating Abdul Razak Dawood, Commerce Advisor to Prime Minister, IT Exporters, IT professional and entrepreneurs on achieving the landmark of ever highest export of information technology of more than $ 2 billion mark for the first time in the country’s history they said this achievement has also uplifted the soft image of Pakistan in the international market which can be further enhanced in the times to come. They said that persistent efforts are required to bring about further laurels in the IT sector.

