Implementation of efficient policy framework: Pakistan has seen record growth of top six crops: minister

01 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said that due to the efficient policy framework implemented by the current government Pakistan has seen record growth of top six crops including wheat at 27.5 million tonnes, said a press release.

He said this, while addressing a seminar organised by the Chamber of Commerce of Mandi Bahauddin.

The seminar was also attended by the Provincial Minister of Punjab for Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, and PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put special emphasis on agriculture.

Imam said that the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan have started to reap fruit as the production of numerous crops have broken past records including potatoes, onion, sugar cane etc.

He also said that the export of mangoes has also increased by 20 percent in the last year.

The import of wheat has been due to excessive hoarding and continuous population growth, he said.

He said that the only way Pakistan can emerge as a regional power is through following the progress path of countries such as China, Japan, and Germany.

He said that agricultural research is the primary focus of the PTI government, which has been neglected in the last three decades by various governments.

The minister said that the organic matter of land in Pakistan stands at a meagre 0.2 percent, whereas, it is more than two percent in the USA and the EU due to their technological advancements and scientific methods of cultivation.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Fakhar Imam Imran Khan PTI Government Nadeem Afzal Chan Hussain Jahania Gardezi mangoes export

