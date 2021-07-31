Sindh govt eases some restrictions, but lockdown intact

The Sindh government amended on Saturday its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions issued a day ago, allowing companies and industries with 100 percent vaccination of their workers to remain open.

In an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus cases, the Sindh government had enforced a lockdown in Karachi from July 31 till August 8.

The provincial government has issued the following changes in its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions:

Milk shops, bakeries, and carriage vehicles for dairy products have been exempted from time restrictions.

Home delivery from restaurants as well as under E-commerce has been permitted, provided delivery personnel are fully vaccinated.

Industrial establishments and premises other than export-oriented industries and related to the manufacturing and production of essential services can also function, given all employees at the industries are fully vaccinated.

Fertilizers and pesticide shops and warehouses are exempted from timing restrictions, provided that the entire staff working at these premises is fully vaccinated.

Some sections of public transport, including taxis, cabs, and rickshaws, have been allowed to operate within city limits.

High-capacity modes of public transport, including buses, mini-buses, and wagons, may ply within the city limits for transportation exclusively, and only to and from the designated vaccination centers. However, public transport vehicles are not allowed to carry passengers more than 50% of their prescribed capacity.

Addressing a press conference, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab said that during the lockdown period, we only want people to come out of homes for vaccination purposes, and "no other activity whatsoever.”

He also added that companies and industries with 100 percent vaccination of their workers are now being allowed to operate.

Wahab also said that any shop violating the lockdown decision will be sealed for 30 days, adding that restaurants allowing indoor dining in contravention of the orders can also be sealed for the same period.

“Lockdown has begun today (saturday) and people are turning up in large numbers at vaccination centers. We are also planning to establish more vaccination centers,” Wahab said.

“Our ministers, MPAs, police personnel have all been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and it is a request to everyone to get the jab and listen to the experts and doctors as they all are recommending it,” he appealed.

Earlier on Saturday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the Sindh government’s decision to impose a lockdown will only increase the plights of the common man, adding that the province is the jugular vein of Pakistan's economy.

Fawad said that no provincial government should bypass the directions of the federal government and the NCOC when it comes to containing the spread of the coronavirus.

He asked the Sindh government to immediately open industries that it has closed down until August 8.