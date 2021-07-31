ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Spot LNG price spiked due to global supply issues: PD

Recorder Report 31 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division Friday stated that the spot LNG commodity price has spiked recently (to over $15 per MMBTU) due to a variety of supply-related issues (eg curtailment from Exxon’s facility in Papua New Guinea) and demand-related (higher in China and Japan due to warmer weather) factors.

Therefore, the PLL’s Board were forced to accept the 4 LNG “spot” tenders (at c. $15 per MMBTU price) for September 2021; otherwise, the replacement fuel (i.e. furnace oil), which is even more expensive, would have resulted in September power prices higher by at least 20 percent.

Addressing LNG procurement that roughly one-third of our monthly LNG purchases are on “spot” basis (and the remaining two-thirds on long-term contract basis), which is basically in line with global average for the LNG importing countries.

Federal cabinet: PD will take up draft of new LPG Policy 2021

Moreover, if, due to RLNG shortage, we are forced to burn diesel to fulfil summer power demand, the resultant incremental electricity generation cost in September would be almost 50 percent more expensive.

So, it is the lesser of the two evils.

Finally, if we do not have enough RLNG in the system, the “opportunity cost” of forced gas load shedding for the industrial sector also has to be accounted for.

Crude oil prices are currently around $75 per barrel (and the price of imported coal has also increased by almost 45 percent since January this year), so the prices of most energy-related commodities are on the upward trend due to (higher) demand and (limited) supply factors internationally as economies open up post Covid.

To the critics who question the “timing” of various spot LNG purchases, no one, without a crystal ball, can perfectly time or beat an international commodity market.

Commercial pacts in oil & gas sector: PD seeks an end to roles of NAB, PPRA

There is also no evidence-based correlation between the spot purchase timing (ie, earlier or later) and the actual price of LNG as it varies (up and down) from time to time due to a host of demand-supply factors.

As a matter of policy, Pakistan can opt for 100 percent long-term contract purchases (either on a fixed $ per MMBTU, or a fixed percentage of varying crude oil price), but even that would expose it to an “opportunity cost” should the spot prices fall at any stage due to any number of reasons.

The government is, however, doubling down on its efforts to enhance local gas production by launching the next exploration and production bidding round, targeting high-potential “surrendered” and “under litigation” blocks, by the year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PETROLEUM DIVISION COVID gas production RLNG LNG price commodity price oil& gas sector

Spot LNG price spiked due to global supply issues: PD

Karachi to undergo ‘mild’ lockdown from today

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

Up to 1.4pc hike in POL products’ prices recommended

LNG supply chain: Ogra issues licences to Energas and Tabeer

Rs6.7bn refund to consumers approved by Nepra

80-year-old Ishrat explains why he has quit

SPI up 0.03pc WoW

Highest surge of Covid-19 cases of past two months reported

PSDP funds utilisation strategy mapped out

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters