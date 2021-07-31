ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
COAS tells Afghan media team: Spoilers will not be allowed to derail peace process

Nuzhat Nazar 31 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday, said that peace in Afghanistan was Pakistan’s earnest desire because the peace of the two countries was interlinked.

According to a release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS met a 15-member delegation of Afghan media professionals at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that media can act as a bridge to create conducive environment for promoting cultural, social, as well as people-to-people ties between the two countries.

He said that it is the responsibility of media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace. “Peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire because the peace of the two countries is interlinked.”

The COAS said that the spoilers will not be allowed to derail the peace process.

Referring to Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime, Gen Bajwa said that the security of borders was in the best interest of the two countries.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, the COAS highlighted the importance of the restoration of peace in Afghanistan for a sustainable development of the region.

Appreciating the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum’s initiative for organising the journalists’ visit, the COAS hoped for a more frequent exchange of visits in future.

“The Pak-Afghan youth is the hope for future peace and progress of the region,” the COAS concluded.

However, the Afghan journalists thanked Gen Bajwa for the opportunity for a candid interaction and appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for the Afghan people, including hosting of refugees and facilitative role in the Afghan peace process.

