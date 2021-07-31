NY cocoa may retreat to $2,376

SINGAPORE: New York September cocoa may break a support at $2,401 per tonne and retreat to $2,376, as it failed to break a strong resistance at $2,453.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from $2,590 to $2,232. The failure to overcome this barrier suggests the completion of the rise from $2,232.

A break above $2,421 could lead to a gain into $2,440-$2,453 range.

Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

