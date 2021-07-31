KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 30, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 455,291,448 284,212,470 15,642,232,677 9,665,938,855 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,482,130,248 (1,640,280,100) (158,149,851) Local Individuals 17,486,255,216 (18,068,021,697) (581,766,481) Local Corporates 8,471,321,184 (7,731,404,851) 739,916,332 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021