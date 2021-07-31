Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
31 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 30, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
455,291,448 284,212,470 15,642,232,677 9,665,938,855
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,482,130,248 (1,640,280,100) (158,149,851)
Local Individuals 17,486,255,216 (18,068,021,697) (581,766,481)
Local Corporates 8,471,321,184 (7,731,404,851) 739,916,332
===============================================================================
