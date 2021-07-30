ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Coffee prices plunge as traders focus on Brazil frosts

  • September arabica coffee fell by 16.1 cents, or 8.2%, to $1.8040 per lb
  • October raw sugar fell by 0.14 cent, or 0.8%, to 18.16 cents per lb
  • December New York cocoa fell by $23, or 0.9%, to $2,462 a tonne
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell sharply on Friday as overnight frosts in top producer Brazil appeared to be less intense and widespread than some had expected and sugar prices also weakened.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell by 16.1 cents, or 8.2%, to $1.8040 per lb by 1444 GMT.

Dealers said any overnight damage to trees was unlikely to be as significant as that inflicted by last week's frosts although the health of crops was being assessed.

Arabica coffee prices weaken; raw sugar and cocoa rise

"The uncertainty over the extent of damage has kept coffee and sugar prices volatile," ING said in a note.

Temperatures dropped across Brazil on Thursday - with rare snowfall overnight in some places - as a polar air mass advanced toward the center-south of the country, threatening coffee and sugarcane crops with frost.

The front month had risen to a peak of $2.1520 on Monday, the highest level in nearly seven years, as last week's strong frosts in Brazil dented the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

September robusta coffee fell by $94, or 5%, to $1,791 a tonne.

SUGAR

October raw sugar fell by 0.14 cent, or 0.8%, to 18.16 cents per lb.

Dealers were also waiting to see whether overnight temperatures in Brazil were cold enough to cause significant damage to sugarcane crops.

Sugar gains as frost damage assessments loom

October white sugar fell by $1.90, or 0.4%, to $449.50 a tonne.

COCOA

December New York cocoa fell by $23, or 0.9%, to $2,462 a tonne.

Historic flood engulfs renowned Belgian chocolate factory

December London cocoa fell by 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,696 pounds per tonne.

cocoa regulator cocoa beans coffee exports sugar price Coffee export sugar impor

Coffee prices plunge as traders focus on Brazil frosts

