ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Policeman martyred in Peshawar grenade attack

  • Police say that a man hurled a grenade at a police mobile stationed at the Karkhano checkpost
  • Law enforcement agencies' teams collected evidence while the investigation is underway
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 Jul 2021

(Karachi) A policeman embraced martyrdom while a passerby was injured in a grenade attack in Peshawar's Hayatabad area, local media reported on Monday.

Poice said that a man hurled a grenade at a police mobile stationed at the Karkhano checkpost in the locality.

6 injured as explosion rocks Quetta

Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies' teams reached the spot and collected evidence. They cordoned off the blast site and started an investigation. The victim has been identified as Amin, a cop in Peshawar police. The body has been shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The police said that a passerby, who was injured in the attack, was discharged after receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, at least four people were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off within the jurisdiction of Hazar Ganji police station in Quetta.

Bus blast kills 13, including 9 Chinese

The police said that the explosion happened around 7:40 am, outside the main gate of the area’s fruit market. Apart from the injured, a Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle also got slightly damaged in the attack.

injuries blast Peshawar Investigation evidence collected Hayatabad area

Policeman martyred in Peshawar grenade attack

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Taxmen deputed at big retail outlets to monitor sales

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

Cash-strapped Pakistan purchases pricey LNG for Sept

NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

Dr Ishrat resigns?

ADB identifies challenges to Public Private Partnership framework

Govt to ban public sector, education, malls for unvaccinated

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters