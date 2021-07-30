Policeman martyred in Peshawar grenade attack

(Karachi) A policeman embraced martyrdom while a passerby was injured in a grenade attack in Peshawar's Hayatabad area, local media reported on Monday.

Poice said that a man hurled a grenade at a police mobile stationed at the Karkhano checkpost in the locality.

Soon after the incident, law enforcement agencies' teams reached the spot and collected evidence. They cordoned off the blast site and started an investigation. The victim has been identified as Amin, a cop in Peshawar police. The body has been shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The police said that a passerby, who was injured in the attack, was discharged after receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, at least four people were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off within the jurisdiction of Hazar Ganji police station in Quetta.

The police said that the explosion happened around 7:40 am, outside the main gate of the area’s fruit market. Apart from the injured, a Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle also got slightly damaged in the attack.