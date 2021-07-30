ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar near one-month low, set for worst weekly showing since

  • Both the Australian and New Zealand dollars, reliant on world and Chinese economic growth, hovered near two-week highs
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: The dollar languished near a one-month low on Friday and was poised for its worst weekly performance since May as dovish remarks by the US Federal Reserve together with underwhelming economic data took the steam out of a month-long rally.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was last at 91.91 after going as low as 91.855 on Thursday, a level not seen since June 29.

For the week, the index is off 1%, its worst weekly showing since early May. For the month, the index is down 0.5% so far following a 2.8% rally in June.

Australian dollar dips as RBA stays dovish in face of strong data

The dollar's downtrend began after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell wrongfooted bulls after a policy meeting this week by saying that rate increases were "a ways away" and the job market still had "some ground to cover".

"While the Fed continued to say it was moving towards winding back its money printing program, the Fed's move towards this shift looks likely to be slower than previously anticipated," said Steven Dooley, currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

"The Fed's caution is seen due to a slowdown in US growth, easing in inflation and worries about the Delta variant," Dooley added.

The dollar found little support overnight from US gross domestic product numbers.

While the US economy expanded at a 6.5% annualised rate in the second quarter, boosted by massive government aid, growth fell short of economists' expectations for an 8.5% acceleration.

The dollar held near a two-week low against the safe haven Japanese yen at 109.45.

The euro climbed to a one-month high against the dollar to be last at $1.1886 ahead of preliminary second quarter gross domestic product data for France, Germany, Italy and the euro area as well as preliminary July CPI prints for France, Italy and the euro area. The euro area also gets June unemployment data.

Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan has recovered most of its Tuesday plunge, though it traded slightly on the back foot ahead of the open of onshore markets, at 6.4628 per dollar.

Sentiment was helped by China's attempt to calm frayed investor nerves by telling foreign brokerages not to "overinterpret" its latest regulatory actions.

Both the Australian and New Zealand dollars, reliant on world and Chinese economic growth, hovered near two-week highs.

The British pound hovered near its highest in over a month helped by the US dollar's weaker tone and a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain.

Investors will keep a close eye on a bunch of US macro indicators due later in the day including second-quarter employment cost index, personal income and spending for June and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for July.

Coronavirus Euro US Federal Reserve Dollar dollar index Fed Chairman Jerome Powell wrongfooted

Dollar near one-month low, set for worst weekly showing since

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Taxmen deputed at big retail outlets to monitor sales

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

Cash-strapped Pakistan purchases pricey LNG for Sept

NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

Dr Ishrat resigns?

ADB identifies challenges to Public Private Partnership framework

Govt to ban public sector, education, malls for unvaccinated

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters