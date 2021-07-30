ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

  • Both sides discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest
  • The NSA will also meet US think tanks, American media, and Pakistanis living in the US
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 Jul 2021

(Karachi) National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf met with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington and discussed matters related to bilateral relations and regional issues.

In a tweet on Friday, Moeed said: "Had a positive follow-up meeting with NSA @JakeSullivan46 today in Washington."

"Took stock of progress made since our Geneva meeting & discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," he stated.

Both the NSAs agreed to keep the momentum in Pak-US ties. On the occasion, Sullivan underlined the importance of immediate steps to defuse tensions in Afghanistan.

Moeed leaves for US

On July 27, Moeed Yusuf left for an official visit to the United States. The visit of NSA is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between him and his counterpart Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on May 24 this year.

The national security adviser is also due to hold meetings with other senior US officials and members of the US Congress. He will also meet US think tanks, American media, and Pakistanis living in the US.

