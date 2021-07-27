Moeed leaves for US

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has left for an official visit to the United States on Monday, said a press release. His visit is part of high-level bilateral engagements between the two countries, which were agreed between him and his counterpart Jake Sullivan in their last meeting in Geneva on 24 May 2021.

During the visit, the National Security Adviser will meet his US counterpart Jake Sullivan to review the progress on the bilateral engagement. He will also meet other US legislators, senior officials besides interacting with the Pakistani American community, US think tanks, and US media among others.-PR

