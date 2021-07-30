ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
Sector E-11: Umar directs DC to demolish encroachments on storm drains

Naveed Butt 30 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has directed the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to identify the legal and illegal constructions on all storm drains of Sector E-11 and prepare a formal plan by next week to demolish the encroachments as per the regular schedule as soon as possible.

The minister has given this direction, while presiding a meeting on all legal and illegal encroachments on storm drains in Sector E-11 of Islamabad, and other issues of housing societies and their solutions here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director National Police Foundation, Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and others.

Asad Umar also directed the IESCO to immediately address issues such as power supply to the residents of the National Police Foundation area and installation of electricity meters in other sectors as per need.

He also directed the CDA to identify the cemetery area for the E-11 sector as soon as possible and to pinpoint the encroachments on the Green Belts and Grounds and immediately take action against them.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad apprised the meeting that most of the residential societies in Sector E-11 have constructed illegal encroachments on storm water drains, which are causing obstructions in the flow of rainwater.

He further said that these societies have also carried out illegal constructions on green belts and playgrounds.

The Deputy Commissioner said that unless the encroachments on the storm drains were demolished, floods would occur in the rainy season every year and the lives of the residents of the area would be in danger.

The meeting also discussed in detail the ongoing disputes between the National Police Foundation Housing Society and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and their solutions.

Managing Director (MD) National Police Foundation said that the residents of the National Police Foundation Society are facing severe difficulties due to load shedding, their power demand has now exceeded 3.5 MW, and so IESCO should install a new feeder, and upgrade all transmission lines and transformers.

He also said that the CDA should demarcate a nearby location for a cemetery for sector E-11 and also provide parks and playgrounds for children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

