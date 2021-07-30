Punjab bars entry of non-vaccinated citizens in govt offices

LAHORE: Punjab authorities on Thursday decided to bar entry of non-vaccinated citizens in government offices. According to details, the coronavirus vaccination certificate has been made mandatory to enter any government office. Earlier, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had directed field offices that the non-vaccinated citizens should not be entertained till the time they provide vaccination certificate.

The decision came after Pakistan reported 76 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,020,324. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 23,209.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,497 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,995 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,903 in Sindh, 4,435 in KP, 797 in Islamabad, 620 in Azad Kashmir, 326 in Balochistan, and 133 in GB. Furthermore, 374,434 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 354,904 in Punjab, 142,799 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 86,602 in Islamabad, 30,019 in Balochistan, 23,631 in Azad Kashmir and 7,935 in Gilgit-Baltistan.