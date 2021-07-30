ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
US donates 3m more doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan

APP 30 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The United States of America donate three million doses of the life-saving Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday to the Government of Pakistan for distribution to the Pakistani people. According to the US Embassy in Pakistan, these vaccines were delivered in partnership with the COVAX facility and UNICEF.

This donation is part of the 80 million doses the United States is sharing with the world, delivering on our pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are essential to ending the Covid-19 pandemic.

As President Biden has said, the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home. "We are here today because we share a common goal - supporting access to Covid-19 vaccines for the populations that need them the most," said US Embassy Chargé d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

"The arrival of these three million doses is in addition to the 2.5 million doses the United States donated earlier this month to the people of Pakistan. These vaccines, which come from our own domestic vaccine supply, are a clear demonstration of President Biden's promise - and our promises kept - to stand with the people of Pakistan in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic." she added.

US donates 3m more doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan

