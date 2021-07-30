FFC holds EGM

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held Extraordinary General Meeting on July 27th, 2021 while establishing a quorum of 62.73 percent with representation through video conferencing and proxies from individual shareholders as well as from all major equity holders which included Fauji Foundation, State Life Insurance Corporation, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, MCB, NRL, NIT, Atlas and representatives from various other corporate bodies and institutions.

Brig Asrat Mahmood (retd), Company Secretary FFC, opened the house. He apprised the shareholders of the special business to seek shareholders' approval for acquisition of 100 percent shareholding of Foundation Wind Energy-I Limited (FWEL-I) and 80 percent shareholding of Foundation Wind Energy-II Limited (FWEL-II). The shareholders unanimously approved the proposed business acquisition. Chief Executive and Managing Director FFC, Lt-Gen Tariq Khan (retd) graced the occasion and responded to various queries from shareholders and assured FFC's commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and to provide sustained earnings to the valued shareholders despite the challenging circumstances.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021