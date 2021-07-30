Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (July 29, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2150 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2200 Indus 2300 Bajwa 2250 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2350 United 2200 Abdullah Textile 2200 Indus 2370 Bajwa 2330 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2500 Suriya Tex 2450 United 2350 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2500 Nadeem Textile 2450 Indus Dyeing 2500 Abdullah Textile 2400 Lucky Cotton 2400 22/1. Bajwa 2450 United 2400 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2500 26/1. AL-Karam 2650 Amin Text 2600 Shadman Cotton 2600 Diamond Int'l 2600 Lucky Cotton 2550 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2750 30/1. Amin Tex. 2750 Al-Karam 2750 Jubilee Spinning 2700 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2750 Lucky Cotton 2650 Diamond Intl 2700 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2750 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3400 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3800 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3650 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2550 Amin 2550 Indus Dyeing 2550 Bajwa 2550 Nadeem Textile 2550 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3400 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3850 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2700 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2850 60/1. Abdullah Textile 3800 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3900 CHEES CONES 10/1. 1650 Kasim Tex 1650 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1500 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1900 Masal 1600 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 190.00 Rupali 175.00 Imported 205.00 75/36/0 Imported 162.00 Local 144.00 Rupali 142.00 75/36/Him Imported 175.00 Local 154.00 Rupali 152.00 100/36/0 Imported 159.00 Local 133.00 Rupali 124.00 100/48/INT Local 141.50 Rupali 134.00 Imported 163.00 150/48/0 Imported 143.00 Local 123.50 Rupali 120.00 150/48/Him Imported 152.00 Local 126.00 Rupali 124.00 300/96/0 Imported 135.00 Local 116.00 Rupali 111.00 300/96/Him Imported 141.00 Local 122.00 Rupali 118.00 150/144/Sim Imported 148.00 Local 129.00 150/144/Him Imported 154.00 Local 135.00 75/72/Sim Imported 166.00 Local 154.00 75/144/Sim Imported 180.00 Local 154.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 147.00 75/72/SD Imported 142.00 50/36/BR Imported 146.00 Local 173.00 100/36/BR Imported 137.00 150/48/BR Imported 126.00 300/96/BR Imported 135.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 169.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 172.00 A. A. Cotton 174.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 178.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 180.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 183.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 195.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 183.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 205.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 218.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 234.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 207.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 210.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 265.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 215.00 Prima 215.00 Local (AVG Price) 204.00 30/S Kcetex 217.00 Prima 217.00 Local (AVG Price) 210.00 40/S Kcetex 240.00 Prima 240.00 Local (AVG Price) 240.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 205.00 Local 180.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 152.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 157.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 160.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 163.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 176.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 180.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 200.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 200.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 200.00 IFL 195.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 206.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 202.00 IFL (52 48) 210.00 A. A. Cotton 205.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 215.00 Zainab (Combed) 217.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 215.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 227.00 Zainab (Combed) 229.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 225.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 243.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 242.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 235.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 254.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 262.00 45/1 PC Zainab 277.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 205.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 210.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 230.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 240.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 250.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 218.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 216.00 I.C.I. Bright 219.00 Rupali 1.D 218.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 216.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 216.00 Ibrahim 1.D 218.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 219.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 220.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 360.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 360.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 360.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 360.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 29.07.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021