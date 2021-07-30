ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (July 29, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2150
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2200
Indus                              2300
Bajwa                              2250
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2350
United                             2200
Abdullah Textile                   2200
Indus                              2370
Bajwa                              2330
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2500
Suriya Tex                         2450
United                             2350
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2500
Nadeem Textile                     2450
Indus Dyeing                       2500
Abdullah Textile                   2400
Lucky Cotton                       2400
22/1.
Bajwa                              2450
United                             2400
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2500
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2650
Amin Text                          2600
Shadman Cotton                     2600
Diamond Int'l                      2600
Lucky Cotton                       2550
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2750
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2750
Al-Karam                           2750
Jubilee Spinning                   2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2750
Lucky Cotton                       2650
Diamond Intl                       2700
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2750
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3400
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3650
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2550
Amin                               2550
Indus Dyeing                       2550
Bajwa                              2550
Nadeem Textile                     2550
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3850
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2850
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3800
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
CHEES CONES
10/1.                              1650
Kasim Tex                          1650
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1500
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1900
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            190.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         205.00
75/36/0
Imported                         162.00
Local                            144.00
Rupali                           142.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            154.00
Rupali                           152.00
100/36/0
Imported                         159.00
Local                            133.00
Rupali                           124.00
100/48/INT
Local                            141.50
Rupali                           134.00
Imported                         163.00
150/48/0
Imported                         143.00
Local                            123.50
Rupali                           120.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         152.00
Local                            126.00
Rupali                           124.00
300/96/0
Imported                         135.00
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           111.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         141.00
Local                            122.00
Rupali                           118.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         148.00
Local                            129.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         154.00
Local                            135.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         166.00
Local                            154.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         180.00
Local                            154.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         147.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         142.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         146.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         137.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         126.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         135.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
 (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    169.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     172.00
A. A. Cotton                     174.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        178.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             180.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        183.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               195.00
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     183.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     205.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    218.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    234.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 207.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               210.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                265.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                204.00
30/S
Kcetex                           217.00
Prima                            217.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           240.00
Prima                            240.00
Local (AVG Price)                240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           205.00
Local                            180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     152.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     157.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     163.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     176.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           200.00
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
IFL                              195.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       206.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            202.00
IFL (52 48)                      210.00
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
P.C. COMBED
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    215.00
Zainab (Combed)                  217.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            215.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 227.00
Zainab (Combed)                  229.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      225.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          243.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  242.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            235.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 254.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            262.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           277.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             205.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             210.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             220.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             230.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     250.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       218.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  216.00
I.C.I. Bright                    219.00
Rupali 1.D                       218.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  216.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               216.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      218.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             219.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          220.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                360.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                360.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 360.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      360.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 29.07.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

