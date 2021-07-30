Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
30 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 29, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
421,312,581 264,662,801 14,358,637,421 8,234,698,924
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,395,154,729 (1,717,029,284) (321,874,555)
Local Individuals 15,450,415,588 (15,828,417,466) (378,001,877)
Local Corporates 8,182,629,126 (7,482,752,693) 699,876,432
===============================================================================
