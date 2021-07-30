KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 29, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 421,312,581 264,662,801 14,358,637,421 8,234,698,924 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,395,154,729 (1,717,029,284) (321,874,555) Local Individuals 15,450,415,588 (15,828,417,466) (378,001,877) Local Corporates 8,182,629,126 (7,482,752,693) 699,876,432 ===============================================================================

