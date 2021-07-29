ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Copper rises as Fed spreads bullish mood through markets

Reuters 29 Jul 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Thursday after signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it was in no rush to tighten and efforts by China to calm fears of new regulation spread a bullish mood through markets.

Global equities rose, with strong company earnings pushing U.S. indexes to all-time highs, while China's yuan strengthened and the dollar fell to a one-month low, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers outside the United States.

Also lifting copper were the threat of a strike at a major mine in Chile and progress of a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill in the U.S. Senate.

Copper climbs to 6-week high on floods in top buyer China

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.3pc at $9,816 a tonne at 1603 GMT, near a record high of $10,747.50 reached in May.

Many analysts expect demand for copper for power and construction to outstrip supply in the coming years, but with prices up 60pc from the start of 2020, a move lower is likely later in the year, said Commerzbank's Daniel Briesemann.

"I'm convinced we will see higher or even much higher prices in the next few years, but it should not be a one way street and we need some healthy corrections," he said.

FED: Jerome Powell said the Fed was "some ways away" from substantial progress on jobs that is needed to start tapering.

CHINA: China stepped up attempts to calm investor nerves after a market rout this week by telling foreign brokerages not to "overinterpret" its latest regulatory actions.

Copper gains for fourth session on economic recovery hopes

STRIKE: The union of workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, called upon its members to vote to strike.

STIMULUS: A roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed a key milestone that moves the legislation toward formal debate and possible passage.

GROWTH: The U.S. economy grew solidly in the second quarter, pulling its GDP above its pre-pandemic peak.

CHINA SALES: China released 170,000 tonnes of copper, aluminium and zinc from its state reserves as part of efforts to keep a lid on prices.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium was up 2pc at $2,588.50 a tonne, zinc rose 1pc to $3,008, lead added 1.2pc to $2,371.50, tin gained 1.2pc to $34,825 and nickel was 1.6pc higher at $19,860.

