ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Indian shares end higher as metal stocks rally on demand hopes

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.44% higher at 15,778.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.40% at 52,653.07.
Reuters Updated 29 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped three sessions of losses to end higher on Thursday, as metal stocks hit record highs on expectations that strong infrastructure spending will fuel demand.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.44% higher at 15,778.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.40% at 52,653.07.

The Nifty metal index hit a record high, rising as much as 5.7% before ending up 5.02%. Hindalco Industries ended up 10%, having posted its biggest intraday percentage gain since April 2020 earlier in the session, while Tata Steel settled 6.8% higher.

Indian shares end down as pharma stocks fall, Fed meeting in focus

"The demand for metals has been pretty strong, and aggressive expenditure towards infrastructure projects signal strong revival in consumption," said Gaurav Garg, head of research, CapitalVia Global Research, Indore.

Thursday's rally is not a one-off, and the coming quarters will see traction in metals based on strong demand, Garg said.

IT stocks gained 1.3%, led by Coforge Ltd, which posted higher profit and revenue earlier this week.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) fell 0.9% and LIC Housing Finance declined 3.5% following their quarterly results.

Tech stocks power Indian shares to record highs

Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell as much as 3.2%, their biggest intraday percentage drop since April 19, after the country's top carmaker missed estimates for quarterly profit margins on Wednesday.

World stock markets were back on the climb on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to taper stimulus and reassurances from Beijing saw beaten-up Chinese stocks leap off the canvas.

Indian shares end higher as metal stocks rally on demand hopes

