ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan has requested Iran to normalise power supply to Balochistan: Hammad Azhar

  • Balochistan coastal areas are not connected to the national grid and dependent on Iranian power supply, says energy minister
Ali Ahmed 29 Jul 2021

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Thursday that the Pakistani authorities have requested the Iranian government to normalise its power supply situation, amid load shedding in Balochistan’s coastal region.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the federal minister informed that power shortfalls in Iran have led to load shedding in Pakistan’s Gwadar, Turbat and Makraan regions.

“These areas are not connected to the national grid and dependent on Iranian power supply,” said Azhar. The federal minister added that they have taken up the issue with its neighbour and requested them to normalise the power supply.

The port city of Gwadar is a vital cog in the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment plan aiming to link western China to the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar.

Iran has been hit by severe water shortages in recent weeks, which has led to outages in areas supplied power by hydroelectric plants.

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

Meanwhile, Azhar said that work is also in progress on connecting these areas with the national grid. “This involves laying transmission lines for hundreds of kilometers. This project will be completed within two years,” said Azhar.

Azhar in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador informed that the power outage in some areas of Balochistan is due to power shortfall in Iran.

The Energy Minister urged to restore power supply to Balochistan as soon as possible. The Iranian envoy assured the minister of speedy restoration of power.

On Wednesday, the Secretary Power and CEO Qesco informed the Senate Standing Committee on Power committee that Iran is not supplying 100MW electricity as per the agreement as it is also facing load shedding these days.

Pakistan Hammad Azhar Iran electricity CPEC Gwadar power supply

Pakistan has requested Iran to normalise power supply to Balochistan: Hammad Azhar

Peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan access to Central Asian states, says PM

Pakistan wants greater economic ties with Bahrain, says Qureshi

Emergence of Covid-19 Delta variant a ‘serious concern’, says Baqir

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

KSE-100 stages recovery to end just 6 points lower

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11 billion of consumers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters