Pakistani judoka Shah Hussain crashes out of Tokyo Olympics 2020

  • Survives a little over three minutes against the Egyptian opponent
Syed Ahmed 29 Jul 2021

Judoka Shah Hussain Shah became the latest Pakistani athlete to crash out of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a crushing defeat against Egypt's Ramadan Darwish in the 100-kg event on Thursday.

Shah could only survive a little more than three minutes before the Egyptian finished the fight by scoring an ippon against him - a move to throw the other competitor on his back with impetus and control. A successful ippon can win the bout in one move.

Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad crashes out of Tokyo Olympics after a second defeat

Shah is the son of legendary boxer Hussain Shah, who won the country’s first boxing Olympics medal (bronze) at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

The younger Shah was also Pakistan’s flag-bearer at the Rio Games 2014. Making his second Olympics appearance, Shah was one of Pakistan’s biggest hopes to win a medal in the Tokyo Games. However, his crushing defeat at the hands of the world number 13 has left the country on the ropes.

He was the fourth Pakistani athlete to be knocked out of the global event after Talha Talib (weightlifting), Haseeb Tariq (freestyle swimming), and Mahoor Shahzad (badminton).

Pakistan swimmer Haseeb Tariq's Tokyo Olympics campaign comes to an end

Haseeb crashed out on Tuesday after finishing 62nd out of 70 swimmers in the freestyle category, while Mahoor's campaign was ended by Great Britain's Gilmour Kirsty on the same day.

So far, Talha Talib has been the only source of joy for Pakistanis in the Olympics 2020. The 24-year-old fell just two points short of the bronze medal in the 67kg category.

