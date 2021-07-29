ANL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.15%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
GGL 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.08%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 38.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 158.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.25%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
PTC 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.37%)
SNGP 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.31%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
TRG 160.89 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.9%)
UNITY 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,713 Decreased By ▼ -41.48 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,298 Decreased By ▼ -19.83 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,977 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
HK, China stocks rebound as Beijing calms panic

  • Tech and education shares, which suffered the brunt of the sell-off earlier this week, staged a sharp rebound
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong and China stocks rebounded sharply on Thursday led by the tech sector, after Beijing moved to soothe investor panic over mounting regulatory risks.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index gained 1.4% by the midday break but is still down over 5% so far this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1%, reducing the week's loss to 4.3%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.7%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index, the target of heavy selling recently, soared 6.8%, but is still down 5.3% for the week.

China stocks fall after inflation data; Hong Kong up

Global investors had dumped shares in Chinese companies after Beijing published rules over the weekend that ban for-profit tutoring in core school subjects. China has also launched an anti-monopoly campaign against tech giants.

On Wednesday night, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) held a meeting with executives of top global investment banks in a bid to calm financial markets nerves, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In what appears to be a coordinated effort, state media including Xinhua, the China Securities Journal and the China Daily all published commentaries arguing local stock and bond markets remain attractive to investors, and that the country was still committed to opening up.

Also aiding sentiment, China's central bank injected more liquidity into the banking system via open market operations on Thursday than it did during the past month's daily operations.

"Market despair creates buying opportunities," said Xie Chen, fund manager at Shanghai Jianwen Investment Management Co.

"In the darkest time, you must be convinced that the sun will rise tomorrow," said Xie, who bought Tencent shares during the sell-off earlier in the week.

"Fear overdone," Citi said in a note on Thursday, adding that recent tightening against after-school tutoring and internet firms will lead to healthier, rational development in the long-term.

Tech and education shares, which suffered the brunt of the sell-off earlier this week, staged a sharp rebound.

Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext jumped 4.1%, recouping much of this week's savage losses, and an index tracking China and overseas-listed education stocks surged 4.2%.

But China's property shares fell amid lingering concerns over the industry's financial health, while airline stocks were weak amid signs China's COVID cases are on the rise.

