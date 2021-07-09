ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.77%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,222 Decreased By ▼ -80.85 (-0.3%)
KSE100 47,872 Decreased By ▼ -181.04 (-0.38%)
KSE30 19,248 Decreased By ▼ -118.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall after inflation data; Hong Kong up

  • The CSI300 index fell 1.1% to 5,034.76 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.7% to 3,501.16 points
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday, and are on track to post a weekly loss, as data showed the country's annual factory gate inflation remained uncomfortably high and underlined growing strains on the economy.

** The CSI300 index fell 1.1% to 5,034.76 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.7% to 3,501.16 points.

** Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext shed 1.2%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index lost 2.5%.

** For the week, CSI300 declined 0.9%, while SSEC lost 0.5%.

China stocks rise

** China's factory gate inflation eased in June, but the annual rate stayed high. The persistently high inflationary pressures in the industrial sector prompted China's cabinet this week to flag potential policy easing measures, mainly to support smaller firms.

** Investors should pay close attention to potential risks as the market now faces changes, including risks from some of China's real estate debts and the US Fed's taper talk, Huaan Securities said in a note.

** The brokerage recommended sectors with robust earnings growth in the first half, including semiconductor, new energy vehicles-related firms and sectors with low valuations.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.7% at 27,330.71 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% at 9,853.95.

** The Hang Seng tech index slumped as much as 2.3% to a nine-month low before reversing course as investors hunted for bargains following a recent sharp correction.

** China's securities regulator is setting up a team to review plans by Chinese companies for initial public offerings (IPOs) abroad, sources with knowledge of the matter said, including those using a corporate structure, which Beijing says has led to abuse.

China stocks Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index CSI300 ChiNext STAR50 index

China stocks fall after inflation data; Hong Kong up

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters