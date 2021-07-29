ANL 29.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.38%)
ASC 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.14%)
GGL 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.24%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MLCF 43.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
NETSOL 157.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.63%)
PACE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.15%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PRL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.16%)
TELE 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 158.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.34%)
BR100 5,080 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,589 Decreased By ▼ -166.25 (-0.65%)
KSE100 47,204 Decreased By ▼ -114.13 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,932 Decreased By ▼ -41.99 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Nokia lifts full-year forecast as turnaround takes root

  • The company had announced on July 13 that it would raise its outlook, but did not provide any details
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

HELSINKI: Telecom equipment maker Nokia reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit on Thursday and raised its full-year outlook as promised, thanks to a turnaround of its business.

The Finnish company's April-June comparable operating profit rose to 682 million euros ($808.51 million) from 423 million euros a year earlier, beating the 408-million euro mean estimate in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins, allowing it to gain ground on Swedish arch-rival Ericsson.

Nokia back in black in first quarter

"We have executed faster than planned on our strategy in the first half which provides us with a good foundation for the full year," Lundmark said in a statement on Thursday, but added that Nokia still expects the 2021 second-half results to be less pronounced.

Nokia said it now expects full-year net sales of 21.7 billion-22.7 billion euros, up from its prior estimate of 20.6 billion-21.8 billion euros, with an operating profit margin of 10-12% instead of the 7% to 10% expected previously.

The company had announced on July 13 that it would raise its outlook, but did not provide any details.

